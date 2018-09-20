Rain Chances Return

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear to partly cloudy skies will be the rule once again. Lows should be around 70 with light wind.

FRIDAY: Highs top out in the low 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s. A 30% chance of pop-up showers and storms exists but not everyone will get rain. Some of the activity may continue into the evening during high school football.

SATURDAY-THURSDAY: The chance of scattered showers and storms will continue through the weekend and most of next week. Some days will feature better odds than others but some rain is possible each and every day. Look for highs mainly in the 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

