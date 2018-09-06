Rain Chances Sticking Around

THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms will generally fade away during the evening hours. Lows are going to be in the low 70s. Some patchy fog is possible.

FRIDAY: Look for highs around 90 with a 30% chance of pop-up showers and storms. Anything that develops should weaken during the evening. Most high school football games will likely not be affected by rain but we’ll see how things evolve during the day.

SATURDAY: The chance of showers and storms is about 40%. Plan highs around 90. Odd of rain are a little higher towards Oxford so you may want to bring some rain gear just to be on the safe side for the Ole Miss game that kicks off at 3 p.m. Rain chances are lower in Tuscaloosa where highs will be in the low 90s for the afternoon game there.

SUNDAY-WEDNESDAY: We’re going to keep a 40-60% chance of showers and storms going each day. Daytime highs should be in the mid to low 80s.

