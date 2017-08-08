Rain Continues Today

TODAY: Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms, especially in the morning hours. Some showers and storms could produce locally heavy rainfall. Some flash flooding will be possible, especially in areas that have already flooded or received excessive rainfall.

TONIGHT: A few lingering showers possible. Otherwise mostly cloudy, with lows in the low 70s.

WED-THU: Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the mid 80s. Some showers and storms could produce locally heavy rainfall. Rain chances 50-60%.

FRIDAY: Slightly warmer, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. Rain chances will be a bit lower, with a few scattered showers and storms possible. Rain chances around 40%.

WEEKEND: Highs in the mid to upper 80s, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chance around 50%.