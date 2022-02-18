Rain ends this evening, before a dry and cool weekend ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Showers and thunderstorms rolled through the region today with heavy rain and gusty winds.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy overnight becoming clear after midnight. Overnight lows in the low-60s. Variable wind 5-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid-to-upper 40s. North wind 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-30s. North wind 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Much cooler air rushes in tonight, and we will stay on the chilly side tomorrow. Temperatures will moderate through the weekend, reaching the mid-60s Sunday afternoon. Our next system arrives Monday with showers and thunderstorms likely through Thursday.