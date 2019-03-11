MONDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy and quiet. Lows in the 40s to around 50 with light wind.

TUESDAY: We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. A stray shower can’t be ruled out but odds of rain are quite low. Winds will become southeasterly between 5 and 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and southerly winds will keep temperatures in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures climb back into the 70s but wind speeds will be going up. Expect sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph with higher gusts. The daylight hours should be mainly dry.

WEDNESDAY EVENING/NIGHT: Showers and storms will gradually move from west to east across our area. Heavy rain and even a few strong to severe storms are possible. Southerly winds remain elevated and that will keep lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY: Highs should remain in the 70s with the chance of rain and storms hanging around. Some additional heavy rain and strong storms are possible.

FRIDAY-MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND DRY WEATHER RETURNS! Highs should generally range from the mid 50s to the mid 60s with overnight lows in the 30s.

