Some rain Monday, strong New Year’s system

By
Keith Gibson
-
0
1

SUMMARY: A weak cold front will move in tonight and Monday. A few showers are possible but moisture looks pretty limited. A more potent system is lurking for New Year’s Eve & Day. It could give our region heavy rain and perhaps some strong to severe storms. Either way we’re going to end 2020 and start 2021 on a very active note.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of showers. Lows in the 40s. Winds S 5-10.

- Advertisement -
Weak cold front Monday

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Winds ESE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain showers during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY: Areas of rain and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

New Year’s storm system

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Morning clouds and rain then turning variably cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s, lows near 30.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App