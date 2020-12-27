Some rain Monday, strong New Year’s system

SUMMARY: A weak cold front will move in tonight and Monday. A few showers are possible but moisture looks pretty limited. A more potent system is lurking for New Year’s Eve & Day. It could give our region heavy rain and perhaps some strong to severe storms. Either way we’re going to end 2020 and start 2021 on a very active note.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of showers. Lows in the 40s. Winds S 5-10.

- Advertisement -

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Winds ESE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain showers during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY: Areas of rain and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Morning clouds and rain then turning variably cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s, lows near 30.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App