Rain most of the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Most days this week will have a chance for rain. Temperatures will start the week chilly, increasing slightly by the second half.

SUNDAY NIGHT: It is going to be a chilly night. Temperatures are going to be dropping close to freezing, so bundle up early Monday morning.

MONDAY: Clouds will quickly fill back in throughout the morning, with a cold start to the day. Showers are going to be moving in from the West by the late afternoon and lasting through the rest of the day. There will be moments of gusty conditions with the rain. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s. Overnight lows will be in the middle 30s.

TUESDAY: A few linger showers may continue into Tuesday morning. The rest of the day should be drier but still breezy. High temperatures will be chilly, in the middle 40s. Low temps are expected to fall below freezing.