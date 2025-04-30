Rain moving in for end of week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a toasty couple of days, rain is getting ready to move back into the Deep South.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: NW of the Natchez Trace, a few storms are going to be possible later tonight. There should not be any severe threats tonight. As the line continues moving East, it is expected to rapidly weaken. The chance for lighter, scattered rain will be possible across the rest of the corner through the overnight hours. Temperatures will not fall much, overnight lows in the middle to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Throughout the morning, light and scattered pockets of rain will be possible. As temperatures reach peak heat, showers and storms are likely to increase chance across northern Mississippi, ahead of a first cold front. There is a Level 2 – Slight Risk for a severe weather threat. Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats. Tornado risk is very low, but not zero. This round of rain will move out by Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Friday morning should be calm. Getting to the buses or off to work shouldn’t be a problem. With a second cold front pushing through, another round for showers and storms could pick up again in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain, gusty wind, and hail could be a factor, as a Level – Marginal Risk has been placed across northern Mississippi.

WEEKEND: Models have increased the likelihood for rain going into the weekend. Saturday, be prepared with the rain gear, just in case. Cooler, drier air will move in behind keeping temperatures in the middle 70s throughout the weekend.