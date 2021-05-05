Some rain possible Thursday, nice Fri & Sat

SUMMARY: An upper disturbance could spark a few showers or isolated storms in the region Thursday afternoon and evening. No strong or severe weather is expected. Quiet weather builds back for the start of the weekend but more storms are possible by Sunday afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet. Some areas of fog are possible. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds N 2-6 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20-30% chance of afternoon and early evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies and cool. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun & clouds. Warmer highs in the low 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Warmer and more humid with highs in the mid 80s. A good chance of afternoon and evening showers and storms. We’ll keep monitoring trends for any strong or severe possibilities.

