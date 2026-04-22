Rain returns end of week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Dry conditions through Thursday night, rain is likely to return for the end of the week

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Calm and mostly clear. There may be a few passing clouds, but not nearly as many as last night. Lows will drop into the middle 50s.

THURSDAY: Warm afternoon highs are going to be expected again, with a mix of sun and clouds. High temps will reach the middle 80s. Overall, conditions are going to be dry. Lows will be mild, in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Heavy clouds early in the morning. By the afternoon, temperatures will be back in the low to middle 80s. Isolated showers will likely begin popping around this time, due to peak heating. Continuing through the rest of the afternoon and into the night, showers and thunderstorms will be likely. Some storms could become strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has NE MS and western AL is a Level 1 – Marginal risk for severe storms. Highest concerns are damaging wind and hail.