Rain Returns To End The Week

TODAY: Cloud cover increases through the day. Scattered showers develop in the late afternoon, evening, and overnight. Highs in the 60s, with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40%.

WEEKEND: A round of soaking rain this weekend. Saturday looks to be a total washout. We may get some breaks in the rain Sunday, but the chance for rain will exist all weekend long. Temperatures climb into the mid 60s both Saturday and Sunday, so we remain mild this weekend despite the rain.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures on the whole remain above average for this time of year into next week, with Monday being the only day in which our high temperature will be below 60°. We will keep the chance for isolated to scattered showers on the board for most of the week, with rain chances ranging from 10-30%. Lows don’t dip below freezing during the week.