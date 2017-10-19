Rain Returns Sunday and Monday.

TODAY: Sunny and mild. Temperatures climbing quickly into the upper 70s to near 80° in the afternoon. Calm winds becoming southeast at 5 mph in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Another mild day in store. Starting off cool, but warming up quickly to around 80° under mostly sunny skies. Overnight, lows will drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and fairly nice. Highs in the low 80s. Increasing clouds overnight. Lows in the low 60s.

SUNDAY/MONDAY: A complex forecast will unfold at the start of next week. A slow moving cold front will enter the state Sunday, bringing a high chance for rain. An upper level low will accompany this front, and help prolong rain chances as well. For Sunday, the front should wait until after max daytime heating to pass through, so high temps will be in the upper 70s to around 80°. Rain chance for Sunday afternoon and Sunday night around 70%. The front should slowly push out Monday morning, but with the upper level low cut off from the main jetstream energy, it will linger over the area Monday providing an all day rain chance around 50%. A touch cooler on Monday with highs in the mid 70s, and overnight lows dipping back down into the 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloud cover should be minimal on Tuesday as the cut off low will have exited the region. Highs in the low 70s, and overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Very cool through the day. Sunny, with highs in the low to mid 60s.