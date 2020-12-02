Rain returns Thursday

SUMMARY: Areas of rain will develop Thursday and continue into Friday. Between 1/3-1” of rain is possible. Drier air is going to win out for the weekend and most of next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Not as cold. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds E 2-6 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain showers. Highs in the low 50s. Winds ESE 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Areas of showers. Milder lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY: A 40% chance of showers, especially during the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Turning partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to low 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool lows in the low 30s.

SUNDAY: Clouds & sun. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Abundant sunshine. Highs in the 50s, low in the 20s and 30s.

