Rain Returns Today; Cooler Friday.

TODAY: Cloudy in the morning, with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain around 40%. Rain ending overnight. Lows in the low 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Clear and cold overnight. Lows in the 20s.

WEEKEND: We stay dry with increasing clouds Saturday. Highs in the upper 40s. Rain begins Saturday night and Sunday morning. Overnight lows in the upper 30s. Widespread rain on Sunday. Highs in the low 50s. Rain ends Sunday night. Lows dip below freezing.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the mid 50s, with lows in the mid 30s overnight.

TUE/WED: Another chance for rain late Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs in the 60s Tuesday, and back down into the 50s Wednesday. Tuesday night lows in the 40s. Rain chance Tuesday night around 40%, and around 60% Wednesday.