Rain Returns This Weekend

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South wind at 5-15 mph. Clear and mild overnight. Lows in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Another warm day. Highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies, with overnight lows in the low 60s.

FRI/SAT/SUN: More unsettled weather rounds out our week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, with the best chance for rain coming Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s Friday, but a cold front moves through Saturday keeping high temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures rebound to the upper 70s and low 80s Sunday.

MON/TUE: We start to dry out a bit to start next week. An isolated shower isn’t out of the question Monday, but overall rain chances will remain very low. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 80s.