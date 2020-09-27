Rain showers Monday, coolest air in months on the way

The last time the temperature in Columbus reached the 40s was on May 12th, but with two cold fronts on the way, we’ll likely see several nights in the 40s this week. We’ve got to get through some rain on Monday first, but we’ll be dry and sunny after that.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds will gradually build in overnight, but we’ll stay dry. Lows will be in the mid 60s with a light southerly wind.

MONDAY: The day will start off dry, but we’re expecting a brief round of rain to move through about lunchtime. A little bit of thunder is possible, but nothing too crazy. Rain should exit by early evening as a cold front clears the area. Temperatures will climb to near 80 by noon, but will fall into the 60s by sunset. Heavy rain or flooding shouldn’t be an issue.

TUESDAY: Aside from a quick shower or two, Tuesday and really the rest of the week will be dry. We’ll start off the day with a few clouds but sunshine will increase through the day. You’ll notice that temperatures will be much cooler…morning lows will be in the 50s and many areas will stay in the 60s through the day.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Picture-perfect is about the only way to describe the second half of the week. Skies will remain mostly sunny with hardly a cloud in sight. Highs will be in the low 70s on Wednesday, but Thursday will be a touch warmer with highs near 76. However, a second cold front will bring in another shot of cooler air for Friday, dropping our highs into the 60s once again. Fortunately, we’re not expecting any rain with this second front so skies will remain sunny. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: We’ll see a few more clouds build in for the weekend, but we’re expecting mostly sunny conditions to continue. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 70s each afternoon with overnight lows in the mid 40s. A few showers are possible on Sunday, but as of now, we’re not expecting any major rain.

