Rain slows down relief efforts in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- First responders and volunteer agencies get a progress report Monday morning in Columbus.

City leaders will soon accept bids on debris removal.

The United Way of Lowndes County says volunteers are still needed but rain in the forecast has slowed down efforts.

Red Cross officials are handling 70 cases from the tornado. Those people suffered major damage or their home was destroyed.

The Salvation Army and Red Cross are no longer serving meals on site. Victims can go to the Salvation Army for help.

Long term housing options are being discussed by several agencies.