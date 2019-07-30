More Rain In Store Today

TODAY: Scattered storms through the day today. High temperatures will be in the 80s today. Rain chances start to drop overnight, and most of the area should by dry by midnight. Overnight lows around 70°.

WEDNESDAY: A few scattered storms possible, mainly in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s and perhaps a few low 90s. Overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

- Advertisement -

THU/FRI: An isolated shower or storm possible but more spots than not stay dry. Highs in the low 90s. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY-MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms through the weekend and into the start of next week. Highs in the low 90s, with overnight lows in the low 70s.