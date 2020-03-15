An unsettled weather pattern will continue for the next seven days with chances for showers and storms each day. As of now, the best chances for widespread rain and storm activity look to be Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures will remain above average with highs near 80 by late week.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated sprinkles. Lows near 50 with light northerly winds.

MONDAY-THURSDAY: We’re expecting several rounds of showers and storms through the week with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s to near 80 by Thursday. Each day won’t be a total washout, but there will be chances for showers and some rumbles of thunder each day. Rainfall amounts could be as high as 3″ in spots.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Yet another batch of showers and storms will move through on Friday and through the weekend. Highs will be near 80 on Friday, but temperatures will remain in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday.

