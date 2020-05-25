Rain & storm chances continue

SUMMARY: Warm and humid air is here to stay. An area of disturbed weather will slowly move through the region during the rest off the work week keeping shower and storm chances going each and every day. Some spots may get some good rain over the coming days while other spots miss out. Drier air is forecast to return by the weekend.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few isolated evening showers or storms are possible before quiet conditions take over for the night. Lows will be in the 60s. Winds SE 5-10.

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy with scattered showers and storms. The chance of rain is about 40%. Highs top out in the low 80s with winds SE 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy. A few showers or storms may linger. Lows in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms are likely with the rain chance around 50%. Highs from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. The chance of rain is about 40-50%. Highs in the low to mid 80s with lows in the 60s.

SATURDAY-MONDAY: More sunshine and lower rain chances. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Some lows may dip back into the 50s Sunday or Monday morning.

