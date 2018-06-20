Rain & storms to end the week

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Areas of rain and storms remain possible. Lows will be in the low 70s with light southwesterly winds.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Numerous showers and storms are expected to continue. Any storm may produce torrential rainfall and frequent lightning while the strongest cells could also produce damaging wind gusts and hail up to 1″ in diameter. High temperatures are going to be in the 80s with overnight lows in the low 70s. Humidity is going to remain high.

WEEKEND: Additional scattered storms are possible on Saturday but the rain chance lowers to 40%. Odds of rain and storms are lower on Sunday. Look for highs around 90 Saturday with more in the way of low to mid 90s on Sunday.

