SUMMARY: We’re watching 2 disturbances over the next week that will give our area the chance of more rain and even a few storms. The first one comes Friday with the second one coming late Monday into Tuesday. At this time no strong or severe weather is expected.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy during the evening with overcast conditions taking over late. Showers are possible by sunrise. Lows in the 40s. Winds SE 2-5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with areas of rain. A few embedded storms are also possible. Rainfall totals between 1/4” and 3/4” (or more) may occur. Highs top out in the 50s. Southerly winds become northerly between 5 and 10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy overall but some sun can’t be ruled out. Highs mainly in the 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few isolated showers are possible. Highs should top out in the 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and a few storms developing during the afternoon and evening. Highs top out in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers. Much cooler highs in the 40s to low 50s.

