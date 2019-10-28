SUMMARY: Another spell of wet and stormy weather is on track for Wednesday and Thursday. Several inches of rain may fall during this time. There is the threat of a line of gusty storms Wednesday night and Thursday morning with a cold front. Clear and chilly weather returns Friday and we may have 3 or 4 nights in a row with a frost or freeze threat.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and quiet. Lows in the 50s. Calm winds.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected but a few more breaks in the cloud deck are certainly possible. We’re going to forecast highs around 70 but it could go either way depending on the cloud cover situation. Look for ENE winds 2-6 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Areas of showers develop as warmer air surges back from the Gulf. Lows will be in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Periods of rain and storms are expected but it will be a mild day with highs in the 70s. Some locally heavy rain is possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT-THURSDAY MORNING: Showers and storms will continue. There may be a line of strong storms with gusty winds late in the night or early Thursday morning. The main severe threat will be isolated damaging wind gusts; the tornado threat appears to be on the low end of the spectrum at this time. Temperatures will remain mild during the night with lows around 70.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING: Rain showers will gradually end from west to east but it’s too early to tell if they’ll all be gone by trick-or-treating time. Temperatures may only be in the 40s by early evening with breezy conditions. Those little ghosts and goblins will need to bundle up!

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies with much cooler lows in the 30s.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Sunny skies will be the rule. Cool highs in the 50s are likely with overnight lows dipping into the mid to low 30s. A widespread frost threat is likely, if not a freeze. You’ll want to plan on covering tender vegetation once again.

