Rain and storms possible Thursday

SUMMARY: Rain and storms will return to the area Thursday afternoon and evening. Widespread strong or severe weather continues to look unlikely with this system. Drier conditions are going to build in Friday and Saturday. Another period of unsettled weather is possible late in the weekend through early next week.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies & mild. Lows in the 60s. Winds S 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60-70% chance of rain and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Lightning and locally heavy rain are possible with any storm. Highs in the mid 80s with SW winds 10-20 mph.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some lingering showers. Lows around 60.
FRIDAY: Areas of morning rain are possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Northerly winds around 10 mph.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and cool. Lows near 50.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. A 30% chance of afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.
MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a daily chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App.