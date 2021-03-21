Rain and storms returning to the forecast

After a nice weekend with sunny skies and comfortable temperatures, our weather will be changing once again. Monday will be nice, but rain and storms are possible Tuesday, Wednesday, on Thursday. Some storms, especially on Thursday, could be strong to severe. Heavy rain and flooding are also concerns.

- Advertisement -

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds will gradually build in overnight, but we’ll be dry. Temperatures will remain chilly with lows in the 40s.

MONDAY: Skies will remain partly cloudy to mostly cloudy through the day with highs near 70. Winds will remain breezy at times out of the southeast.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: Round 1 of thunderstorms will develop during the daytime hours on Tuesday. While the severe weather threat is relatively low, a few storms could produce hail and gusty winds. Rain showers and a little thunder will stick around through Wednesday as well. Our next round of storms will develop late Wednesday night and through the day Thursday. These storms could be strong to severe, so we’ll have to watch them carefully. Many of us could see 2-4″ of rain with these two systems which could lead to some flooding concerns. Highs will remain in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 50s and low 60s.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Sunshine will return for the end of the week and the weekend with only a slight chance of an isolated shower on Saturday. Highs will remain in the 70s for Friday and Saturday but we could be a little cooler by Sunday. Lows will remain near 50.

Follow WCBI Weather on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Follow Meteorologist Trevor Birchett on Facebook and Twitter