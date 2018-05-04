Rain & storms Saturday, more sun Sunday

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Coverage may be limited during the evening but more activity is possible prior to sunrise Saturday. Lows are going to be in the mid 60s with light and variable winds.

SATURDAY: Rain and storms are likely and the rain chance is 80%. New data suggest the most concentrated activity may push through before 1 p.m. with rain and storms lingering during the afternoon on a scattered basis. A few locally gusty storms are possible but we still don’t envision a widespread severe weather event. Rainfall amounts are going to vary. Some locations may see less than 1/4” while others could near 1”. Look for highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY: Fair weather returns with a mix of clouds and sun. Afternoon highs should nudge back into the lower 80s.

MONDAY: A weak cold front may spark a few showers and storms but we’re going to keep the chance of rain at 30%. Highs are going to range from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Look for partly cloudy skies and seasonably warm highs in the lower 80s.

