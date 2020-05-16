Chances for more widespread showers and storms will return to the area for Sunday, but we will dry out going into the week. Chances for an isolated shower will remain, but not everyone will see rain every day. Temperatures will be below average through Wednesday before warming back up into the mid 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A stray shower is possible, but most of us will remain dry under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay warm with lows only in the mid to upper 60s. Winds out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and some storms are likely through the day, especially from 12pm to 7pm. These storms could produce some brief downpours and gusty winds. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with a breezy southerly wind at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will remain below average for the first half of the week with highs in the mid to upper 70s and morning lows in the 50s and 60s. An isolated shower can’t be completely ruled out, but not everyone will see rain. A few clouds will stick around, but there will still be some peeks of sunshine through the day.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: We’ll warm up quickly through the end of the week as highs return to the 80s. Again, we can’t completely rule out a shower or two through the week, but not everyone will see rain and any showers will be brief. A mix of sun and clouds will continue through the weekend.

