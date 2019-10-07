Rain and Storms Today, Another Cold Front Friday

Rain and storms are anticipated today as a cold front pushes through. More showers appear probable as a second cold front moves in just in time for the weekend which also gives us a first taste of winter-like temperatures!

TODAY: Rain and storms continue through the morning hours. The further through the day we go, showers and storms will push to the south and east leaving us mostly cloudy into the evening hours. Highs remain in the 70s through the day with north winds 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Expect a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky. Clouds will slowly decrease through the night as lows fall into the low to mid 50s. A few spots in the upper 40s can’t be ruled out. North winds remain 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Highs climb into the mid to upper 70s with north winds continuing. Expect a partly cloudy sky with clouds continuing to slowly decrease behind the front.

WEDNESDAY – THURSDAY: We’re back into the 80s with a few isolated showers expected. Look for a partly cloudy sky with most staying dry.

FRIDAY/FRIDAY NIGHT: Another cold front is poised to push our way. As of now, we anticipate scattered to numerous showers and storms, but we may have to draw back on that a little bit. What we do anticipate is temperatures ahead of the front to be in the 70s and 80s, with the frontal passage bringing a surge of deep Canadian air, dropping temperatures through the night and even during the day Saturday.

SATURDAY – SUNDAY: Look for highs only in the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll likely see some isolated rain showers Saturday. Lows Saturday Night dip into the low to mid 40s.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Two areas are being monitored for development off the Mid-Atlantic coast over the next 5 days. It is unlikely that either of these would pose a threat to the United States.

