More rain & storms on the way

SUMMARY: Batches of rain and storms will remain possible over the next 2 days. Locally heavy rain and gusty winds could occur with any storm. Lower rain chances settle in for the middle of the coming work week but some rain may still occur. Slightly cooler and drier air may return by the first part of Labor Day weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Some locally strong storms with gusty winds are possible. Lows in the mid to low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A 60-70% chance of rain and storms during the day. Muggy highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few showers and storms are possible. Lows in the mid to low 70s.

MONDAY: Warm & humid with more scattered showers and storms in the region. The chance of rain is 60%. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY: A 30-40% chance of rain and storms each day. Otherwise partly cloudy and warm with highs mainly in the lower 90s. Lows in the 70s.

