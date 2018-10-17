Rain Tapers Off Later Today

TODAY: Showers in the morning, with rain gradually tapering off in the afternoon. Cool and cloudy, with highs in the mid 60s. Rain coverage around 50% today. Dry and cool overnight, with lows in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer, with highs around 70°. Clouds increase overnight, with lows in the mid 50s.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, with highs in the mid 70s. A few showers will be possible in the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Scattered to numerous showers as a cold front pushes through the area. The best chance of rain will be during the morning hours, with lingering afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Drying out by Saturday night. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

SUN/MON/TUE: Dry, mostly sunny weather returns behind Saturday’s front. A cool day in store Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 60s. Chilly Sunday night with a low in the upper 30s and low 40s. Warming up a bit Tuesday into Wednesday with highs climbing into the upper 60s by Tuesday and low 70s by Wednesday. Wednesday night’s low drops to the upper 40s.