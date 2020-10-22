Rain & thunder possible Friday

SUMMARY: A cold front will spark some showers and storms around the region Friday but hopefully they won’t impact high school football too much. Saturday may end up cloudy and cool with warmer air surging back in early next week. An area of low pressure could give the region more rain and storms by the middle to end of next week but details remain unclear at this time.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear, quiet, and mild. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds SSE 2-5 mph.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with showers and storms possible from about midday onward into the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 80s. Winds SSW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some lingering showers possible. Lows in the 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A few spotty showers or areas of drizzle are possible.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds with more afternoon sunshine. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy and warm. Highs in the 80s with lows in the 60s. A few showers are possible each day.