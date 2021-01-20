More rain Thursday & Friday

SUMMARY: Unsettled weather will be the norm for the next week with at least 2 wet weather makers headed our way. System #1 Thursday & Friday may produce anywhere from about 1/4” to 1” in our area with much heavier rain across central and southern MS & AL. System #2 Sunday & Monday could produce several more inches of rain closer to home here in north MS & AL.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies with areas of rain developing. Lows in the 40s. Winds S 3-7 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with a 60% chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with areas of rain continuing. Lows in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. Most activity should wind down by late in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy. Lows in the low 30s.

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the 40s Saturday night.

SUNDAY & MONDAY: Areas of rain Sunday with more rain and thunder on Monday. Several inches of rain are possible in north Mississippi. Highs in the mid 50s Sunday with milder upper 60s more likely on Monday.

