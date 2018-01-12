Rain Transitions To Wintry Mix Today.

TODAY: Rain is already ongoing across the area as of the writing of this. As cold air encroaches on the back edge of the rain, our area will see a wintry mix. Latest short term guidance shows potential for light mix across our area. However, accumulations will likely be in the northern and western portions of our viewing area. We will have live reports all morning on Sunrise from Meteorologist Jacob Dickey and Allie Martin discussing whats going on and what the current road conditions are. Temperatures will drop throughout the day, starting in the 60s very early this morning and dropping below freezing in the late afternoon. Wind chills could drop to the tens and single digits this afternoon and evening. Northwest winds at 10-20 gusting to 30 mph. Those winds will help evaporate anything that might stick today. Overnight, lows drop to the low 20s.

WEEKEND: Partly cloudy skies and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Overnight lows in the teens and 20s.

MLK Jr. DAY: A brief warmup to the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows again in the low 20s.

TUE/WED/THU: The latest model guidance paints a dangerously cold picture for next week. Highs will remain around or below freezing Tuesday, just above freezing Wednesday, and finally climbing to near 40° Thursday. Lows Tuesday and Wednesday night drop into the low to mid teens, with wind chills potentially dropping into the single digits.