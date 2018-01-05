Rain and Warmer Weather Returns In Coming Days.

TODAY: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds vary from northwest to northeast through the day at 0-5 mph. Another cold night, with lows in the teens and twenties.

SATURDAY: Sunny and cool again, with highs in the low 40s. Overnight, lows drop into the 20s.

SUNDAY: Clouds increase through the day in advance of a cold front. Highs in the upper 40s. Showers are possible mainly after 5 PM and continuing overnight. Chance of rain around 50%.

MONDAY: Showers continue into Monday. Most of the rain occurring before noon, but a few lingering showers into the afternoon cannot be ruled out, especially for areas east of US-45. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 80%.

TUE/WED/THU: Warmer weather continues next week. High temperatures in the mid to upper 50s Tuesday, then upper 50s and low 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Another low end rain chance for Thursday, but for now it looks like Friday (just beyond our 7-day forecast) will hold the higher rain chance.