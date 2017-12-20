More Rain This Week. Cooler on Christmas.

TODAY: Thankfully, it appears the marginal severe weather threat just coudn’t quite materialize in our area. As we expected, heavy rain has been the biggest issue this morning. Heavy rain will exit our area this morning by around 8 AM, then a few scattered showers through the afternoon. Through the rest of the day, our rain chance will be around 30%. Afternoon highs reach around 70° in Columbus, with lower temps further northwest. Overnight lows drop to the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: We dry out temporarily on Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s to around 70°. Skies remain mostly cloudy. Overnight, low temps drop into the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Rain chances return again on Friday. Scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. Rain chances increase the further north and west you go. Chance of rain during the day around 50%. Overnight, showers and a few thunderstorms continue. Lows in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Temperatures remain steady for the most part on Saturday, as again heavy rain pushes through the area. Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely. Chance of rain 80%. MOst of the rain should end by the evening. Temps drop into the low 30s overnight.

CHRISTMAS EVE/CHRISTMAS DAY: We stay dry and cool as we head into the Christmas holiday. A few clouds on Sunday, then sunny on Monday. Highs in the 40s both days, with overnight lows in the 20s.

TUESDAY: Another sunny day on Tuesday, with highs around 50°.