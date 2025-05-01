Rainy beginning to May

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Finishing April and beginning May with rain chances across NE MS. Stay on top of your forecast ending the week and heading into any weekend plans.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms will continue through the evening. Temperatures overnight will stay mild, in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: The morning should stay calm, just cloudy and humid. Temperatures will work into the lower 80s by the afternoon. A front moving through the region will likely spark the next round for showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. There is a Level 2- Slight Risk for severe weather. Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats. Tornado threats are very low, but not zero. Stay aware of your weather surroundings.

SATURDAY: Market Street Festival is set to be taking place in Downtown Columbus. Pack a poncho and go dance in the rain. Showers are likely to continue into the beginning of our weekend. With the passing of the cold front, high temperatures will likely only reach the low to middle 70s by the afternoon. Overnight lows fall into the lower 50s.