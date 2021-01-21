A rainy & cloudy day ahead for Thursday

SUMMARY: An unsettled weather pattern will remain in place for the next week thanks to two weather systems that will be affecting us. The first one will push through today into Friday before a second one pushes through Sunday into Monday.

- Advertisement -

THURSDAY: Get ready for a dreary Thursday ahead! Expect cloudy skies and rain chances throughout the day. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Areas of rain continue. Rain could be heavy at times. Overnight lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with some rain chances as our system moves out. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Anywhere from about a quarter of an inch to an inch of rain could fall in our area. Some higher totals are possible to our south.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Skies clearing up a bit. A chilly night as overnight lows fall to the 30s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun & clouds as we get a break in our weather pattern. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Areas of rain and thunder. Several inches of rain are possible in north Mississippi. It’s something we’ll keep watching during the coming days. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Conditions should improve on Tuesday with a mix of sun & clouds as we get another break before another chance of rain returns on Wednesday. Highs a bit cooler in the mid to upper 50s.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App