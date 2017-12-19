Rainy Few Days Ahead. Storms Possible Tonight.

TODAY: Early morning dense fog will give way to cloudy skies and rain for much of the day. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Overnight, showers and thunderstorms continue. A few strong storms capable of isolated wind damage and perhaps a spin-up tornado will be possible from about 10 PM to 7 AM Wednesday. This is not a high end severe weather threat, but we will be monitoring the situation overnight. Overnight lows only drop to the low 60s. Chance of rain today around 80%.

WEDNESDAY: Rain in the morning pushes out, and then clouds decrease through the afternoon. Highs around 70°. Chance of rain in the morning around 70%. Overnight, mostly clear and cooler, with lows in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the low 70s. Overnight, clouds increase, and lows drop into the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Our next rain begins to move in Friday. Scattered showers through the day. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Showers and thunderstorms more likely overnight. Lows around 50°. Chance of rain 50%.

SATURDAY: Not great travel weather for the Saturday before Christmas. Showers and thunderstorms appear quite likely. Highs will reach the upper 50s and perhaps the low 60s. Chance of rain 70%. As for now, it appears the rain should be east of our area by Saturday night, but I won’t guarantee anything this far out based on model performance in this pattern. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 30s.

CHRISTMAS EVE/CHRISTMAS DAY: The models have been flip-flopping and disagreeing on the forecast as we head into the Christmas holiday for a while now. Having said that, as of early this morning we do have a bit more agreement in the models, and so for now, I’m going with a dry and cool Christmas eve and Christmas day. Both the Euro and the GFS keep things dry in their latest runs, and the GFS has been dry on Christmas fairly consistently now. Highs will be in the upper 40s Christmas eve, with upper 20s as Santa is making his rounds overnight. Christmas day will be cool, but mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.