Rainy Monday then very nice workweek shaping up

SUMMARY: Expect showers and storms for your Monday. A really nice workweek is shaping up for us with less humid conditions & highs only in the 80s. Summer heat will return by the weekend.

MONDAY: Expect a wet morning & afternoon commute for our Monday. It will be another cloudy & rainy day ahead for your Monday. Rain chances will be decreasing by the afternoon. Not as hot and less humid. Highs mainly in the lower to mid 80s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and much cooler. Overnight lows in the mid 60s. Calm winds.

TUESDAY – THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Less humid and very pleasant. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90. Overnight lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY – SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a stray shower or pop-up storm possible in the afternoon. The summer heat and the humidity makes a comeback. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Overnight lows in the 70s.

