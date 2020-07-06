A stationary boundary stalled across the Southeast means daily chances for rain and storms will continue for the next several days. If you don’t find yourself under a shower, temperatures will be hot and humid with some occasional peeks of sunshine.

MONDAY NIGHT: We’ll keep the chance in for a shower or two tonight, but most of us will remain dry and mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the low 70s as muggy weather continues.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY: Daily chances for afternoon showers and storms will continue for the rest of the week. It won’t be an all-day washout, but some storms could produce locally heavy rain, flash flooding, and gusty winds. Highs will still be in the upper 80s to near 90 with morning lows in the low 70s.

SATURDAY-MONDAY: Rain chances will decrease slightly for the weekend and early next week, but some scattered storms will remain possible. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures warm back into the low 90s. Heat index values could approach 100 at times.

