Rainy Pattern Sticks Around.

TODAY: A few more scattered showers and thunderstorms associated with Gordon’s remnants as well as a moisture feed from the gulf today, but rain coverage not nearly as high as yesterday. Chance of rain around 50%, with the best chance of rain coming in the afternoon and early evening. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Southeast wind around 7-15 mph gusting to 20 mph at times. Showers and storms fizzle out after sunset, and temperatures drop into the low 70s overnight.

FRI/SAT/SUN: High temperatures around the 90° mark each day with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and early evening. Rain chances 30-40%. Overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

MON/TUE/WED: A stationary front associated with an upper level trough stalls out over our area over the first half of the week. This will lead to more numerous showers and storms each day, as well as a cooler overall pattern.