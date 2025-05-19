Rainy rollercoaster

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – In and out chances for rain over the next several days. Just keep the rain gear out at this point. We are in Spring after-all!

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy conditions will hold throughout the evening. There is a chance of showers and storms redeveloping in the later hours of our evening. Potentially, there is also a continued risk of severe weather with damaging wind and hail. This is IF the structure of the storms can hold onto the strength as they cross the MS River. Stay weather aware.

MONDAY: Expecting dry conditions, through a few showers/storms could pop up. It will be HOT and HUMID! High temperatures will reach the lower 90s by the afternoon. A partly cloudy sky will allow for sun to break through. Overnight low temperatures will maintain in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Still a good bit of uncertainty, but it is going to be another day of strong to severe storms with the approach of a strong cold front from the NW. There is a Level 3 – Enhanced Risk already in place for severe weather. All modes of severe weather will be possible. Damaging wind and hail will be the highest concern, followed by an increasing tornado threat. Late morning through the evening is a ROUGH timeline. Be ready to be prepared most of the day, with having multiple ways of receiving watches and warnings. More details to come tomorrow.

REST OF THE WEEK: Once that system moves through, conditions will get cooler through the end of the week. Temperatures only reaching the middle 70s by Friday afternoon, lows falling into the middle 50s. Next round of rain comes in late Friday night and into the weekend.