Rainy Today; Great Looking Weekend.

TODAY: Widespread rain in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Winds variable at 10-20 mph. Highs in the mid 60s. Rain tapers off in the evening and overnight hours. Lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Highs back in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy, with a couple of isolated showers or thunderstorms possible as a front stalls to our northwest.

SAT/SUN: We remain sunny and mild, with highs in the 70s Saturday, and much of the same on Sunday.

MON/TUE/WED: A general warming trend to start the first half of next week. Highs in the upper 70s Monday, to the mid 80s by Wednesday. A couple of isolated showers and storms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday.