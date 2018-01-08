Rainy Today, More Rain Later This Week.

TODAY: Widespread rain in the morning, with shower coverage becoming more scattered in the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s. Winds southeast in the morning at 15 mph with gusts of 25 mph, then east and northeast in the afternoon at 7-15 mph. Rain chance during the day exceeding 90%. Overnight, a few lingering showers possible before midnight. Lows in the low 40s. Chance of rain around 20%.

TUE/WED: We remain mostly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the upper 50s Tuesday and mid 60s Wednesday. There is a slight chance for a stray shower Wednesday. Overnight lows Tuesday and Wednesday in the upper 40s and low 50s.

THU/FRI: Another round of rain to end the work week. Showers could begin as early as Thursday afternoon, with the best chance of rain coming Thursday night (80%), and extending into Friday morning (50%). Highs in the upper 60s Thursday, but much cooler, around 50° Friday. Overnight lows in the upper 40s Thursday night, and down into the upper 20s Friday night.

WEEKEND: Our weekend looks sunny and cool. Highs around 40° Saturday, and in the mid 30s Sunday. Temps drop to around 20° Saturday night.