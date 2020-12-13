Rainy and windy tonight, cooler this week

Rain will continue overnight tonight, but Monday and Tuesday will be dry. We’ll have more chances for rain Wednesday and Saturday with cooler temperatures sticking around.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Steady rain will continue through much of the night, but some areas could see heavier rain at times. Winds will remain breezy with gusts up to 30 mph out of the north. We’ll be chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Rainfall amounts could be near 2″ in many locations by Monday morning.

MONDAY: Any rain will exit by sunrise, leaving us dry for Monday. Skies will be mostly cloudy in the morning with some peeks of sun by the afternoon. We’ll remain breezy and cool with highs only in the upper 40s and wind gusts up to 20 mph out of the north.

TUESDAY: We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with temperatures staying cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Showers are possible after sunset.

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers will give way to a drier afternoon. Again, temperatures will be chilly with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY: It looks like we’ll remain dry and partly cloudy for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s. Showers will return to the area on Saturday, but Sunday looks to be a bit drier. Highs will remain in the 50s for the weekend.

