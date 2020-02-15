Rankin County inmate dies in hospital

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Rankin County inmate who has spent almost sixteen years behind bars has died.

Mississippi Department of Corrections said 54-year-old Bobby Lewis Vance died Saturday at Merit Health Central Hospital in Jackson.

The department said no foul play is suspected.

Vance was currently housed in the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.

He was sentenced in Copiah County to serve a total of 25 years on Nov. 9, 2004.

The official cause of death is under investigation.