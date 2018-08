Rare August Tornado strikes Jackson Metro

Jackson, MISS. (WCBI) – A rare August tornado touched down in the Jackson Metro on Friday Evening after 5PM.

The tornado was rated an EF1 and tore through the northern suburbs of Madison and Ridgeland between I-55 and the Natchez Trace.

Damage occurred to numerous homes in the Sandalwood Subdivision. Numerous homes had roof damage and many trees were flattened. At the Madison Airport, the tornado passed within yards of an official weather station. A wind gust of 97 mph was recorded as it moved by.

August tornadoes are quite rare for Mississippi. Most tornadoes that touch down in August in Mississippi and Alabama are the result of tropical systems passing through the area, similar to last years Reform tornado on August 30th.

But this tornado was the result of several outflow boundaries merging, causing ideal local conditions for a tornado to form. In fact, since 1985 this is only the 4th non-tropical tornado the National Weather Service in Jackson has surveyed.

See the full details of the NWS Jackson Survey below.

...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR MADISON COUNTY TORNADO ON AUGUST 17 2018... .MADISON COUNTY TORNADO... RATING: EF1 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 105 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 1.40 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 250 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: 8/17/2018 START TIME: 5:14 PM CDT START LOCATION: 1 S MADISON / MADISON COUNTY / MS START LAT/LON: 32.4373 / -90.1098 END DATE: 8/17/2018 END TIME: 5:18 PM CDT END LOCATION: 2 ESE MADISON / MADISON COUNTY / MS END LAT/LON: 32.4419 / -90.0866 SUMMARY: THE TORNADO BEGAN IN A SMALL WOODED AREA BEHIND SAINT MATTHEW'S CHURCH ON OLD CANTON RD WHERE A FEW LARGE LIMBS WERE BROKEN OFF. PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT AT THE CHURCH ALSO SUSTAINED CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE. A FEW BRADFORD PEAR TREES WERE ALSO SNAPPED AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE CHURCH. THE TORNADO THEN CROSSED OLD CANTON RD AND ONTO BRUCE CAMPBELL FIELD. HERE, TWO HANGERS AND A BUILDING SUSTAINED DAMAGE. A BRICK FACADE COLLAPSED ON THE EXTERIOR OF ONE HANGER AND THE OTHER SUSTAINED MINOR DAMAGE TO THE SHEET METAL ROOFING AND THE HANGER DOORS WERE BLOWN OFF THEIR TRACKS. TWO METAL SUPPORT BEAMS IN THE CEILING WERE ALSO BENT. THE TORNADO PASSED JUST A FEW YARDS TO THE RIGHT OF THE AIRPORT'S AWOS WHICH RECORDED A 97MPH WIND GUST. THE TORNADO CONTINUED ON AN ENE TRACK PASSING THROUGH ANOTHER WOODED AREA STRENGTHENING BEFORE ENTERING THE SANDALWOODS SUBDIVISON. NUMEROUS TREES WERE UPROOTED AND SNAPPED IN THIS WOODED AREA. THE TORNADO REACHED PEAK INTENSITY AS IT CROSSED PEACHTREE LN, REDBUDLN, AND WINTERGREEN RD. HERE, NUMEROUS TREES WERE SNAPPED AND UPROOTED AND MULTIPLE HOMES SUSTAINED STRUCTURAL DAMAGE FROM FALLING TREES. A FEW HOMES ALSO SUSTAINED MINOR ROOF DAMAGE UNASSOCIATED WITH THE TREES. THE TREE DAMAGE IN SANDALWOODS WAS CONSISTENT WITH 95-105 MPH WINDS. THE TORNADO BEGAN TO QUICKLY WEAKEN AS IT CROSSED RICE RD WHERE A FEW LARGE LIMBS WERE SNAPPED FROM TREES. THE TORNADO DISSIPATED IN A SMALL WOODED AREA EAST OF RICE RD AND NORTH OF VILLAGE DR.