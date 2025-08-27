Reactions to Joe Higgins’ departure from GTR Development continue

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – Reaction to the sudden departure of Joe Max Higgins from the Golden Triangle Development LINK continues to roll in.

It was announced on Sunday, August 24, that the LINK Executive Committee made a sudden change in leadership at the organization.

Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Bill Cork told WCBI this appears to be a human resources issue, which is what several sources told WCBI.

Despite a few details, MDA and now Governor Tate Reeves said support from the state will remain strong for the region.

“I don’t know all the details, and quite frankly, I don’t know any of the details surrounding exactly what led to that. He obviously had a lot of success bringing business and industry into the Golden Triangle area with his departure. Obviously, they’re gonna have to determine who they’re gonna replace him with, but as a state, we’re gonna continue investing in the golden triangle and continue investing in northeast Mississippi because in our state and particularly in this area of the state, we make things,” said Reeves.

The GTR LINK Executive Committee has not publicly announced a timeline or next steps to replace Higgins.

