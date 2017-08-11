Reception To Honor Retired State Lawmaker

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The public will have the chance to extend well wishes to retired State Representative Tyrone Ellis during an upcoming reception.

Mississippi State University, the City of Starkville and Oktibbeha County are hosting a retirement reception in Ellis’ honor on Saturday, August 26th at 6:00pm at the Bost Extention center on campus.

Ellis announced his retirement from the District 38 seat earlier this summer. He served for thirty-eight years.

The reception is open to the public.