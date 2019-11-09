Warm and sunny weather will continue for Sunday before rain chances increase on Monday. Bitterly cold air will rush into the area on Tuesday and record lows could be shattered across the area.

SATURDAY NIGHT: We won’t be as cold tonight, but it’ll still be chilly. We’ll be into the mid 40s by the evening and to the mid 30s by early Sunday morning. Skies will remain clear with calm winds.

SUNDAY: Another gorgeous day with plenty of blue sky and sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few high clouds will start to stream into the area, otherwise we’ll stay mostly clear. Lows will be in the 40s.

MONDAY: The day will start off dry with a few peeks of sun, but a cold front will bring showers to the area after noon. Highs will be in the mid 60s before temperatures start to fall. Rain will continue into the overnight hours with temperatures falling to around 40 by midnight.

TUESDAY: Rain will continue into the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday. As colder air rushes in, there is a chance for a few snow flurries or ice pellets to briefly mix in before sunrise. However, ground temperatures will be too warm for anything that may fall to stick. Therefore…no accumulation or problems on the roadways are anticipated. Precipitation will exit the area completely by mid-morning and we should be dry for the afternoon. It’ll be a very cold day with highs only in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds will gust as high as 30 mph at times, meaning the wind chill will be in the teens through the day.

WEDNESDAY: Record-breaking cold is likely Wednesday morning as temperatures will drop to near 20 degrees before sunrise. Afternoon highs will be near 50 with a mix of sun and clouds.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies will continue for the end of the week and end of the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60 on Saturday with morning lows in the 30s.

